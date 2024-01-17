Kuwait Participates In Cairo Meeting On Combating Narcotic Drugs, Substances

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The work of the joint committee meeting of experts and representatives of the Ministries of Justice and Interior and concerned authorities in Arab countries began on Wednesday to update the draft on the Model Arab Law for combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with the participation of Kuwait.

Dr. Maha Bakhit, the Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Arab League, said in her inaugural speech that this meeting, spearheaded by Yemen, came in implementation of the decisions issued by the Councils of Arab Ministers of Justice and Interior regarding studying and updating the Arab Model Law for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

Over the next two days, Dr. Bakhit explained, that experts and representatives of the Ministries of Justice and Interior, with the participation of the Ministries of Health and concerned authorities of Arab states, would discuss updating the articles of the law and introducing the tables that specify narcotic substances within the draft law.

Furthermore, that the results of the meeting will be presented to the next meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers and then to the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice in its next session, added Dr. Bakhit.

Moreover, The Kuwaiti delegation in participation of the joint committee meeting is headed by Plenipotentiary Minister Mahdi Al-Ajmi from the Legal Department of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)

