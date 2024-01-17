France's String Of Policy Failures Pushes It To Impose Sanctions On Azerbaijan, Says Expert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The French authorities' series of failures to prevent the peace
process in the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan, in general, push them
to continue this action. The next step that the pro-Armenian
authorities of France have taken may have a strong impact on the
political power that is already drowning in a swamp.
This was told by the Irish historian and political analyst,
Patrick Walsh, in a comment to Azernews while discussing the
decision of the French Senate to impose sanctions on
Azerbaijan.
Note that, today, the French Senate discussed a resolution aimed
at condemning Azerbaijan and guaranteeing the right of Armenians to
return to 'artsakh' (Khankandi).
According to the official report by the Senate, "the resolution
calls for the imposition of sanctions against Azerbaijan, as well
as guaranteeing the right of the Armenian population to return to
"artsakh".
On December 1, 2023, the French Senate submitted for
consideration a resolution aimed at condemning Azerbaijan's
military attack on "artsakh."
-prevent any attempt of aggression, violation of Armenia's
territorial integrity,
-call for sanctions against Azerbaijan and demand the right of
the Armenian population to return to "artsakh".
Walsh says that the French demand for the "right of return" is
just political posturing by the country.
"The Armenian population of Garabagh left it voluntarily, of
their own free will. Unlike the Azerbaijani population in the
1990s, they were not expelled at gunpoint. They are free to return
whenever they wish, and appropriate measures have been taken for
their integration," the expert said.
Even though Armenians left Garabagh voluntarily, as well as by
the will of the authorities in Yerevan, there were a small number
of Armenians who wanted to stay and reintegrate as citizens of
Azerbaijan. The professor added that the only requirement for
Armenians who want to reintegrate is to become normal citizens of
the state.
"So the French Senate's move is ridiculous and possibly aimed at
advancing the dead status issue."
French authorities have been adding fuel to the fire in
Azerbaijan's relations with Armenia since as far back as 2023. They
diligently undertook to "help" the separatist clan, and the French
authorities recognised the so-called "artsakh" republic, which is
not recognised by the international community or anywhere else.
After that, French officials made baseless and fabricated
statements against the state of Azerbaijan.
Subsequently, France's adoption of a resolution against
Azerbaijan led to further aggravation of relations between the two
countries. To consolidate their anti-Azerbaijani actions, the
French armed Armenia with military equipment and air defence
systems, further stooped even lower, desecrated the monument to
Azerbaijani poetess Natavan in the city of Evian-les-Bains, and
recruited its citizens in Azerbaijan as spies.
According to the Irish expert, these moves by France can be
characterised as a "geographical move" because France, as an EU
frontrunner, is seeking to replace Russia in Armenia as the
guarantor of Armenian security.
"This is seen to have commercial and political advantages for
France, especially for its arms industry," P. Walsh added.
Until now, political aggression emanating from France has not
caused any damage to the economies of the two states. Oil
companies, such as Total Energy, which has been one of the leading
gas producers in Azerbaijan since 1996, have not suffered any
damage due to the policies of their state. But as a consequence of
the deterioration of relations and the French Senate's discussion
today of a resolution aimed at condemning Azerbaijan, there may be
a strong backlash.
The Irish expert emphasised that France would probably suffer
from reverse sanctions, which would likely play into the hands of
other states looking for opportunities in Azerbaijan, such as the
UK.
"This also raises the question of EU-Azerbaijan relations in the
energy sector. How can France apply sanctions against Azerbaijan
when the EU, of which it is a leading member, is making an energy
deal? If the French move is carried through, it will lead to a
contradiction that will undoubtedly damage the country's common
interests," he added.
Political aggravation of relations between the countries and a
possible French resolution imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan could
deal a serious blow to the French economy. It is known that French
companies "Total," "Alstom," "Suez," "Thales," "Danone," "Airbus,"
"Bouygues," "Iveco," "Sanofi," and "And Rothschild" have been
working in Azerbaijan for many years in various spheres of the
economy.
