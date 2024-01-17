Armenians Disinform Bulgarian Top Official's Postponed Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Armenia
propagated a fake regarding the postponed visit of Bulgarian Deputy
Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel to Azerbaijan, a
diplomatic insider told Trend .
Armenians are attempting to spin it as a harbinger of a probable
deterioration in relations between Azerbaijan and the EU. However,
no specifics were offered.
According to reports, Mariya Gabriel's visit to Azerbaijan,
where she was meant to attend an Azerbaijani-Bulgarian strategic
dialogue conference set for January 24, has been postponed due to
the country's pre-election proceedings.
Bulgarian-Azerbaijani cooperation is progressing rapidly.
Bulgaria, in particular, has been getting Azerbaijani gas since
2021 under a 25-year contract with the Shah Deniz consortium, which
was agreed in 2013.
Bulgaria's contracted gas purchases from the Shah Deniz gas
field reached their peak in 2023, totaling 1 billion cubic meters
annually.
Furthermore, in the fall of 2023, Bulgaria's government
requested that the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) supply free amounts of gas.
