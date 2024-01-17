Puppet Show Depicting Ramayan Captivates PM Modi In Lepakshi Temple; Shares Immersive Experience (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a captivating display of cultural immersion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently graced the Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh, where he was treated to a mesmerizing puppet show vividly depicting episodes from the Ramayana. The visit is part of the Prime Minister's spiritual journey, coinciding with the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Prime Minister's engagement at the Veerabhadra Temple began with the offering of prayers, creating a serene and auspicious atmosphere. The temple, steeped in historical and mythological significance, holds a special place in the Ramayana narrative. Legend has it that Lepakshi is the very spot where the noble bird, Jatayu, fell grievously wounded while trying to protect Maa Sita from the clutches of the demon king Ravan.

Also read:

Resurgence of Ramayana: TV shows, AI avatars, board games & more - Cultural wave of Ram in 2024 explained

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi had the unique opportunity to witness the reading of verses from the Ranganatha Ramayana in Telugu, adding a cultural and linguistic dimension to the spiritual experience. The sacred verses echoed through the temple, providing a connective thread between the past and the present.

The highlight of the Prime Minister's visit was undoubtedly the shadow puppet show depicting scenes from the Ramayana. This traditional art form, with its vibrant and dynamic storytelling, brought the epic to life, engaging both the Prime Minister and the audience in the rich cultural heritage of India.

The choice of Lepakshi for this visit gains significance as it is intricately linked to the Ramayana narrative. According to legend, Jatayu, in his last moments, revealed crucial information to Lord Rama about Maa Sita's abduction by Ravan. As a mark of gratitude for Jatayu's sacrifice, Lord Rama granted him Moksha, signifying the sanctity and spiritual resonance of Lepakshi.

This visit comes just days before the momentous Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, adding a spiritual prelude to the historic event. Prime Minister Modi's engagements in various sacred places, including the Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik and Panchvati on the banks of the Godavari river, underline the cultural and spiritual tapestry that binds the diverse regions of India.

As the Prime Minister continues his journey, these moments of cultural immersion and spiritual reflection reinforce the deep-rooted connection between the country's leadership and its rich heritage, setting a tone of reverence and unity. The Veerabhadra Temple visit stands as a testament to the harmonious blend of spirituality, culture, and history that defines India's identity.

Also read:

Gearing up for Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration: A timeline of events from 1528 to 2024