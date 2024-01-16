Wuxi Biologics Granted U.S. Patent For Proprietary Bispecific Antibody Technology Platform Wuxibodytm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269),

a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that a patent for WuXiBodyTM – a proprietary, highly flexible engineering platform that greatly enhances the developability characteristics of bispecifics

– was granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This also marks that WuXiBodyTM has been granted patents in the U.S., Japan and China.

WuXiBodyTM has been widely adopted globally since its launch in 2018. It can effectively break through the CMC barriers for the development of many bispecific antibodies with high expression yield, high stability, good solubility, and easy purification to homogeneity. Additionally, it can shorten the process by 6-18 months and significantly reduce manufacturing costs compared to many other current bispecific platforms.

The WuXiBodyTM platform enables almost any mAb sequence pairs to be assembled into bispecific constructs that are expected to have low immunogenicity risk and a long in vivo half-life. It offers unique structural flexibility, which makes it convenient for building various formats with different combinations of valencies (1+1, 1+2, 2+2), and is also compatible with different Fc domains to meet the requirements of different target biologies.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented , "We're proud that our WuXiBodyTM platform was granted the U.S. patent, further validating our global leadership in bispecific technologies and capabilities. It is a great milestone for our Discovery business, which will enable more partners to pursue different biology and therapeutic approaches via this novel bispecific antibody platform. We will continue to invest in next-generation technologies to provide new biologics solutions for our global partners and benefit patients worldwide."

As of December 31, 2023, there are 45 out-licensed WuXiBodyTM projects in various stages -- four of which are in Phase I clinical development. Further demonstrating the value of WuXiBodyTM's state-of-the-art technology, investigational New Drug (IND) applications of two WuXiBodyTM projects are expected be approved in 2024.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 698 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

