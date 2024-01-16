David Saÿen Named President Of The Alameda Health System Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Saÿen, the former regional administrator at the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has deep leadership expertise in the health care field and beyond

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda Health System (AHS) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10 that David Saÿen has been named president of the AHS Board of Trustees.

The board is charged with governing AHS, the integrated public health care provider that has served Alameda County since 1864 and delivers expert care to more than 110,000 patients per year across its facilities.

David Saÿen

"I am honored to be chosen by my peers to serve as chair of the board and support a team dedicated to advancing health care excellence and equity," Saÿen said. "AHS is a critical resource in Alameda County that provides exceptional, integrated care for every member of our community. I look forward to working with our board, AHS staff, community leaders and our patients to tackle new challenges and enrich our services, ensuring that we continue to be a center of excellence in our community for many years to come."

Saÿen was nominated to the board in March 2023 and serves as a representative of the City of Alameda Health Care District.

He is the former regional administrator at the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. As an independent consultant, he advises investors and clients on government contracting, compliance, business development and strategy.

He has deep leadership expertise as a former member of the federal Senior Executive Service, a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute, and a fellow of the Council on Excellence in Government. He also has extensive public affairs experience, developing and executing campaigns related to public health, health insurance and access to health services.

Saÿen recently served as board president at the Diversity in Health Training Institute, treasurer at Stagebridge, and is currently a corporate board director at OnLok, a provider of health services to seniors. He received his MBA in Health Administration from Temple University in Philadelphia.



"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome David as our new president of the Board of Trustees," said James Jackson, CEO of AHS. "David is an exceptional leader who is deeply committed to providing the highest quality care to our community. I look forward to partnering with him in advancing our mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all."

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, four ambulatory care wellness centers, four post-acute facilities and the only psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit

AlamedaHealthSystem .

