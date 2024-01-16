Veeam Enhances Global Propartner Network To Help Partners Benefit From The Growth In Demand For Cyber Resilience

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

New changes to the Veeam ProPartner Network ensure partners have greater, more predictable profit supported by improved deal registration and stronger incumbency protection.

Dubai, UAE: Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced several updates and enhancements of its Veeam ProPartner Network program aimed at helping partners around the world to benefit from the growing adoption of Veeam technology to help companies become radically resilient in the face of growing cyber threats and other outages. The program updates are focused on supporting partner profitability in a more predictable way while ensuring the partner's business with Veeam is safeguarded. There are a range of new changes to the Veeam ProPartner Network, which includes a solid network of 35,000 technology partners operating in more than 150 countries.

“Veeam is a partner-first company. Partners have been a critical element in Veeam's success and will continue to be at the center of our continued growth,” said Larissa Crandall, VP of Global Channel and Alliances at Veeam.“We invest significant time listening to our partners and exploring how we can work better together, and of course help them deliver the Veeam Data Platform to secure the best possible outcomes for our joint customers. Successful channel programs must give partners a predictable and profitable business. Throughout 2024, Veeam will be announcing a series of new program enhancements through collaboration with partners, alliances, and GSIs that will strengthen our overall partner ecosystem and enable radical resilience in a world where our technology is protecting customers from a growing range of threats to their data and business continuity.”

New Veeam ProPartner Network Benefits:



Deliver greater profit for partners through improvements in partner margin on the front-end

Expanded deal registration eligibility and included non-standard pricing scenarios to enable partners to further grow their customer base

Protect Partner margins with new price protection for incumbent partners along with select discounts on maintenance and renewals

Enhanced sales and technical training aligned to Competencies enable partners to differentiate through expertise in Cybersecurity and Disaster Recovery, SaaS, Kubernetes data protection and Public Cloud solutions

Increased joint customer wins resulting from Veeam support throughout the entire sales process Increased Marketing support delivering more programs, campaigns and resources through the Veeam Marketing Center via ProPartner Portal.

Supporting Quotes:

“In the last few years, we have seen an evolution in the partner ecosystem where the goals of the customer, partners and technology providers all overlap, and mutual success must be at the core of every successful partner program. The new Veeam ProPartner Network fosters this mindset of shared success and profitability by offering partners marketing and technical support to enable them to be able to increase profitability in a more predictable way.” – Steve White, program Vice President, Channels and Alliances at IDC.

“Veeam partners like Advizex, a solution provider with deep roots in complex enterprise IT infrastructure and cloud computing, which has been a Veeam partner for more than 12 years. As the Advizex everything-as-a-service strategy continues to accelerate, we look forward to working even closer with Veeam to deliver cyber resilience to our joint customers to keep their businesses running. Advizex's core values – Respect, Accountability, Integrity and“Customers for life” – align with these new Veeam partner program updates, which further strengthens our partnership and shared vision moving forward.” – CR Howdyshell, CEO at Advizex, a Platinum Veeam Partner.

“Data has never been more critical to business success, and securing that critical data remains a constant challenge. Our partnership with Veeam enables us to deliver the leading data protection and ransomware recovery solutions to our joint customers, and these new partner program updates only strengthen those capabilities. As a long-standing Veeam partner, we're most excited about the changes made to the new incumbency program which extends the opportunity for us to grow our business and profitability.” – Bob Panos, SVP of Sales and Professional Services at American Digital, a Gold Veeam Cloud and Services Provider (VCSP) partner.

About Veeam Softwar:

Veeam, the #1 global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 73% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical resilience starts with Veeam.