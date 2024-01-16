Prime Minister Meets With Prime Minister Of The Kurdistan Region Of Iraq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met today with Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq HE Masrour Barzani, on the sidelines of the fifty-fourth meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and the latest developments in the war on Gaza and its repercussions on the region were reviewed.