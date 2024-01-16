Prime Minister Meets With Prime Minister Of The Kurdistan Region Of Iraq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Davos: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met today with Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq HE Masrour Barzani, on the sidelines of the fifty-fourth meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
During the meeting, bilateral relations and the latest developments in the war on Gaza and its repercussions on the region were reviewed.
MENAFN16012024000063011010ID1107728551
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.