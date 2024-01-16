Zen Soul Balance & Sustainable Brand, Niyama Sol Discuss How To Lead A Happy And Healthy Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn how the 5 niyamas leads to a happy, healthy and more spiritually-fulfilled life

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zen Soul Balance , a wellness brand founded by Senior Yin Yoga Trainer and Sound Practitioner, Jeny Dawson, proudly wears Niyama Sol, a leading and environmentally conscious, lifestyle, activewear brand. This synergy of sustainability, style, and wellness, brings together two entities committed to promoting a holistic approach to living, centered around the niyamas, the 2nd of the 8 limbs of yoga.

Jeny Dawson, who has been an avid supporter of luxury brand Niyama Sol since 2017, expressed her admiration for the brand citing three key reasons. "Niyama Sol not only crafts beautiful activewear, but they also prioritize our planet through sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing practices," said Jeny. "The versatility of their designs, coupled with the comfort of the high waistband and soft, stretchy material, makes Niyama Sol my go-to choice for all-day wear. I consistently receive compliments on their unique colors and patterns."

Jeny Dawson has dedicated her life to the practice and teachings of yoga. Studying under Paul Grilley, the founder of Yin Yoga, Jeny brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her wellness brand, Zen Soul Balance. Based in the picturesque La Jolla, California, Zen Soul Balance aims to inspire others to live healthy lives by embracing the unity of body, mind, and spirit. Jeny works closely with the unsheltered community, providing healing resources to those underserved, and is passionate about raising awareness through the practices of sound healing and yoga. Click here to enjoy today's healing meditation.

Niyama Sol shares Jeny's commitment to environmental responsibility, crafting activewear that aligns with the values of conscious consumers. Gabriella Forte, the spokesperson for Niyama Sol, expressed enthusiasm about dressing Jeny, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Zen Soul Balance, whose dedication to holistic wellness aligns seamlessly with our brand values. Together, we aim to create a positive impact on the well-being of individuals and the planet."

About Niyama Sol:

Niyama Sol is a brand that goes beyond activewear; it's a lifestyle committed to empowering women to lead healthy, active, and sustainable lives. With a focus on quality, style, and environmental responsibility, Niyama Sol is a brand that resonates with those who believe in the power of self-expression through fitness.

What are the niyamas:

The name Niyama Sol is derived from the“niyamas”, which are daily practices to lead a happy, healthy and spiritually-fulfilled life, and SOL, which is the brand's take on the word“soul” and“sun” in romance languages.

There are 5 niyamas that the brand considers their pillars for all that they do. Each legging design goes back to a niyama, and customers can shop by niyama and learn about what they mean to the brand:



Saucha: Cleanliness

Recycling is way to keep our environment clean (the leggings are made from 84% recycled plastic)



Santosha: Self-Love/Contentment with who we are and where we are in life

The brand embraces & celebrates diversity with the real people they use on their website and in their marketing



Tapas: Passion/Inner-Fire

The brand is passionate about what they do and with their loyal customers/community



Svadhyaya: Self-Study

We continue to grow and learn. We support our community with a beginner's mindset, encouraging them (and us) to try new things and step outside of their comfort zone with some of our more daring designs



Ishvara Pranidhana: Surrender/Devotion to a Higher Power than Ourselves

We embrace meditation, crystal healing, sound baths, affirmation cards, tarot, yoga and an overall“surrender” to the Universe with new (new age/woo-woo) ways of healing and growing.

