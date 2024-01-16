Korean plane hits parked Cathay Pacific aircraft during pre-takeoff pushback maneuver

(MENAFN) In a recent incident at New Chitose Airport in northern Japan, a Korean Air plane carrying 289 people collided with a parked Cathay Pacific aircraft during the pre-takeoff pushback maneuver. Fortunately, no injuries or fires were reported, according to statements from fire and airline officials. The collision occurred as the Korean Air Airbus A330-0300, designated Flight 766 bound for Seoul's Inchon airport, was moving away from its parking spot to prepare for takeoff. The aircraft's left wing made contact with the vertical stabilizer of the empty Cathay Pacific plane adjacent to it.



Korean Air explained in a statement that the incident transpired during the pushback process when a third-party ground handler vehicle slipped due to heavy snow. The airline assured its cooperation with relevant authorities in the investigation. Thankfully, all 276 passengers and 13 crew members aboard the Korean Air plane emerged unharmed, and no signs of fire or fuel leaks were detected, as confirmed by the Chitose City Fire Department. Korean Air announced plans to send a replacement aircraft to New Chitose to transport the passengers to their destination.



This occurrence comes just two weeks after a more severe collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, involving a Japan Airlines airliner and a coast guard plane on the runway. That incident resulted in the passenger plane catching fire, prompting passengers to evacuate using emergency slides. Tragically, five out of the six crew members on the smaller plane lost their lives. The proximity of these two incidents underscores the importance of thorough investigations into the causes of such collisions to enhance aviation safety. Aviation authorities are currently scrutinizing the details surrounding the Korean Air-Cathay Pacific collision at New Chitose Airport.

