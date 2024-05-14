Heavy Explosion In Northwest Pakistan Kills 5

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 5 people died as a result of an explosion in thenorthwest of Pakistan.

Azernews reports, citing Xinhua that the Pakistani policereleased information about this.

According to information, an improvised explosive device wasplanted in a residential building in Tangi Badinzai district,located in South Waziristan district in the northwest of KhyberPakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, and was set off with aremote-controlled explosive device.

According to the latest information, at least 5 people died and2 were injured as a result of the explosion. Among the dead are twowomen and a child.

An investigation is underway at the scene.