Heavy Explosion In Northwest Pakistan Kills 5

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 5 people died as a result of an explosion in thenorthwest of Pakistan.
Azernews reports, citing Xinhua that the Pakistani policereleased information about this.
According to information, an improvised explosive device wasplanted in a residential building in Tangi Badinzai district,located in South Waziristan district in the northwest of KhyberPakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, and was set off with aremote-controlled explosive device.
According to the latest information, at least 5 people died and2 were injured as a result of the explosion. Among the dead are twowomen and a child.
An investigation is underway at the scene.
MENAFN14052024000195011045ID1108212839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.