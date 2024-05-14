SKIMS Celebrates International Nurses Day

Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed who was Chief Guest on International Nurses Day event organised by the Department of Hospital Administration SKIMS in his address acknowledged the critical role of Nurses in healthcare and said that they deserve all recognition and encouragement. While speaking on the occasion, he admired the nursing workforce at SKIMS for their dedication and selfless services during COVID-19. He expressed his appreciation for their commitment and dedication towards patient care in testing times.

While lauding commitment of medical professionals he said to keep up with changing times is important and stressed that Nurses/ paramedics should focus on their skill enhancement, upgrade their knowledge, improve their communication skills, have empathy and focus on ethical practices with work/ life balance which he said are very important to maintain professionalism and sustain integrity with a special focus on team work.

He assured full support of the department to provide an enabling ecosystem to facilitate best patientcare practices.

Dean Medical Faculty, SKIMS Prof. Shariq Masoodi , Additional Director SKIMS & Special Secretary to Govt. Dr. Firdous Giri and Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr. Farooq Jan also spoke on

the occasion and hailed Nursing Administration SKIMS

for contribution towards patient care and said that they play pivotal role in healing the patient.

Organising Chairperson & Incharge Nursing Ms. Daljit Kour in her adress highlighted the importance of this year's theme” Our Nurses. Our Future The Economic Power of Care”.

The event was organised

by the Department of Nursing Administration, Sheri-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences celebrated“International Nurses Day” to commemorate the birth anniversary of“Florence Nightingale” pioneer of modern nursing. The function was attended by HOD's/ Heads of Sections, Principal Nursing College, Faculty SKIMS, Nursing Staff and Nursing Faculty, Administrative Heads and Students. On the conclusion of the

function Appreciation Certificates”

were given to senior nursing staff.

