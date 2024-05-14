South Korea And Cuba Starts Negotiations On Opening Of Diplomatic Mission

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Official negotiations are continuing between South Korea andCuba regarding the opening of the diplomatic mission of Havana inSeoul and the diplomatic mission of Seoul in Havana, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaresources.

"Both countries will continue to cooperate to properly advancethe process of opening embassies," the information says.

According to the agency, Seoul and Havana announced therestoration of diplomatic relations in February and agreed to opendiplomatic missions in April. According to this agreement, SouthKorea plans to initially open a temporary mission in Havana andsend its diplomats to Cuba, and later open a permanent embassy.

Diplomatic relations between Seoul and Havana were severed in1959 after the victory of the revolution in Cuba. The parties tookthe first steps to restore relations in 2016.