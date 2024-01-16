Animal Model Market Size 2024 Industry Growth Statistics, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Animal Model Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Animal Model Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, and growth rate.

Embark on a journey into the dynamic realm of the global animal model market, witnessing its revenue surge from approximately US$ 1.9 billion in 2022 to an estimated US$ 3.6 billion by 2032. This robust growth, marked by a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, underscores the pivotal role of animal models in advancing scientific research.

Explore the significance of animal models in scientific research, where these creatures serve as invaluable tools for investigating disease mechanisms, studying biological processes, and contributing to breakthroughs in medicine, genetics, pharmacology, and toxicology.

Uncover the dynamic forces propelling the animal model market:

Surge in the use of animal models for infectious diseases and virology research.

Utilization of animals due to their physiological resemblance to humans for drug testing.

Potential limitations posed by alternative testing procedures.

High growth potential in emerging markets offers significant opportunities for market expansion.

Key Role in COVID-19 Research: Animal models played a pivotal role in comprehending the SARS-CoV-2 virus, assessing therapeutic interventions, and studying viral replication, entry, and transmission.



North America:

Dominated the market in 2022, fueled by a strong presence of key players and technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

Asia-Pacific: Anticipates the fastest growth rate, driven by increased research in biomedical and regenerative medicine.

Explore the profiles of key players shaping the animal model market:



The Jackson Laboratory

Janvier Labs, LLC

Genoway S.A.

Hera Biolabs

Crown Bioscience Inc

Ozgene Pty Ltd.

Taconic Biosciences

Trans Genic Inc.

Inotiv, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories Other Key Players

Unveil the intricate segments defining the animal model market:



Rat

Mice

Guinea Pigs

Rabbits Others



Drug Discovery and Development

Basic Research Others



Pharma and Biotech Companies

Academic Research Institutes Others



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East Africa

Embark on an illuminating exploration of the global animal model market, where scientific curiosity converges with research innovation. Witness the transformative impact of animal models in advancing our understanding of diseases, shaping drug development, and propelling scientific breakthroughs in the quest for improved human health.

