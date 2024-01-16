Russian Defense Downs Ukrainian Drone Over Saratov Oblast

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a drone was shot down over the Russian Saratov Oblast.
A statement issued by the ministry said that Russian air defense systems thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to launch an attack on targets in Russian territory on Tuesday night, and shot down a Ukrainian drone over Saratov Oblast.
Governor of Saratov Oblast Roman Busargin affirmed in statements that no one was injured in the accident, and that the infrastructure and residential buildings in the area were not damaged. (QNA)
