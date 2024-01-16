China To Launch Chang'e-6 In First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced Wednesday the launch of China's lunar probe Chang'e-6 in the first half of 2024.

CNSA said in a statement that "payloads of the Chang'e-6 lunar probe have been transported to the spacecraft launch site, in Hainan Province, southern China, and that pre-launch tests will be conducted as scheduled".

Facilities at the launch site are currently in good condition, and preparatory work is underway exactly as planned, CNSA added.

The Chang'e-6 mission is to land in the South PoleAitken basin on the dark side of the moon to explore and collect lunar samples from different regions and ages.

If the mission was successful, this would be the first time that humans obtain samples from the dark side of the Moon. (QNA)

