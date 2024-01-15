'The Raja Saab' Poster Out: Prabhas' First Look Reveals His Playful Character In Upcoming Horror-Comedy Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, the makers of Prasbhas-starrer film 'The Raja Saab' poster was released. The film's directors presented fans with a colorful poster in which Prabhas appears in a massy and fun avatar. The poster has been circulated on different social networking platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). The actor is wearing a lungi, a shirt, and chappals. The actor appeared to make a dazzling entrance as celebrations unfolded behind him.

The poster

About 'The Raja Saab'

'The Raja Saab' is billed as a horror-comedy, with Prabhas playing the title character. The poster was not only circulated online but cutouts were also distributed throughout Hyderabad.



Also read:

Professional front

Prabhas is fresh from the triumph of 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, has already grossed Rs 500 crore globally and is expected to roar much louder in the coming days. Audiences adore Prabhas' movements and acting in the film, as well as Khansara's vast realm. Aside from Prabhas, the film contains an ensemble cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.

Prabhas also appears in the sci-fi film 'Kalki AD2898', which is directed by Nag Ashwin and the film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The release date has yet to be confirmed.