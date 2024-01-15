Explained: How Do Environmental Factors Impact The Fashion Industry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sustainable fashion and social responsibility are more than just buzzwords; they are critical foundations that the fashion industry must embrace to ensure a more ethical and environmentally conscientious future. As consumers grow more conscious of the impact of their purchases, fashion firms are under increased pressure to prioritize transparency, fair labor standards, and environmental sustainability. Asianet Newsable got in touch with Dr Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, of Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited, who shed light on this topic.



Incorporating fair labor practices

According to Naresha, adherence to fair labor practices arises as a critical ethical factor in the fashion industry's complex landscape. These practices, which embrace concepts such as equitable remuneration, safe working conditions, and the ability to unionize, aim to solve prevalent issues such as sweatshops and child labor by building an atmosphere that preserves workers' dignity and assures fair recompense. However, implementing fair labor practices has significant hurdles, most notably the accompanying expenses, posing a delicate balance for businesses, particularly

those operating in poor countries.

He said, "Tragic events like the Tazreen Fashion fire and the Rana Plaza collapse highlight the need for long-term change. Despite legal prohibitions, the global persistence of child employment, including an estimated 170 million children, highlights the intricacies of the issue. Ethical considerations extend to animal care, particularly in fur harvesting operations. To navigate the

path to sustainable fashion, regular monitoring throughout the supply chain is required to ensure compliance, while also understanding the intricacies of the industry's reliance on developing nations."

Naresh explained that as a consumer, supporting sustainable fashion necessitates thorough research and a commitment to brands committed to ethical manufacturing, thereby contributing to a positive transformation in the industry-balancing principles of fair treatment, environmental responsibility, and ethical manufacturing standards.

The environmental impact of fashion

According to the United Nations, the fashion industry contributes significantly to environmental deterioration, accounting for 10% of global carbon emissions and 20% of global wastewater. This environmental impact emphasizes the importance of the sector actively adopting sustainable practices. Furthermore, the human cost of rapid fashion cannot be overlooked. Workers in the fashion business are frequently subjected to exploitation, hazardous working conditions, and insufficient pay. Fashion firms may help to create a more equitable and just global industry by

emphasizing social responsibility.

The evolution of the fashion industry

Naresh explained that thankfully, the fashion industry is taking considerable strides towards sustainability and social responsibility. Some examples include the incorporation of sustainable materials, the adoption of circular fashion ideas, and a dedication to ethical production processes. Transparency initiatives, environmental packaging, and carbon emission reductions are also significant developments in the industry.



Citing an example of Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited (ABFRL), whose sustainability journey is centered on the 'ReEarth for our Tomorrow' program. Naresh stated that ABFRL has had tremendous success in a variety of sustainability initiatives, including sustainable packaging, zero waste to landfills, and green building certification.

In conclusion of his insights, Naresha believes the shifting environment of the fashion business is distinguished by transparency, fair labor standards, and ecological sustainability, which not only matches consumer expectations but also ensures a more ethical and responsible future for

fashion. The time for change has come, and fashion firms that embrace these ideals

will thrive in an increasingly conscious market.