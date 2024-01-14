Iraqi Cabinet Allocates Land For Thi Qar Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
The Iraqi Cabinet has approved the allocation of a 433-donum plot of land for the Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund .
The land, part of the Tourist City of Ur , will facilitate the completion of designated projects.
Additionally, approvals include:
Transferring ownership of property near Imam Hussein Street to the local administration in Dhi Qar for use as a car park.
Transferring properties to Dhi Qar local administration for converting into a training and warm-up ground and for other purposes.
Coordination between Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund and the Ministry of Planning for a 7-billion-dinar order to construct a multi-story garage and a training area for 500 spectators as part of the demolition and reconstruction project of the local administration's stadium in Nasiriyah.
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
