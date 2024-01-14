Romanian Farmers Again Block Truck Traffic At Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romanian farmers have resumed protests and blocked truck traffic at the Siret crossing point on the Romanian side of the border with Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Around 02:00 p.m., the Romanian Border Police informed the Ukrainian side that farmers had blocked the Siret crossing point for truck traffic.

On January 13, 2024, similar protests lasted on the Romanian side of the border with Ukraine from 03:30 p.m. until 09:30 p.m.

On the morning of January 14, 2024, a total of 1,100 trucks were blocked in lines at three crossing points on the Ukrainian-Polish border. Another 1,100 trucks were waiting at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing point.