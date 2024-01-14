Mexico’s attacks continue, government deploys 25,000 troops to resort city to restore order

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of Hurricane Otis striking Acapulco on October 25, the Mexican government deployed 25,000 troops to the resort city in an effort to restore order. However, reports indicate that violence has persisted this week, with the main Acapulco business chamber revealing that gang threats and attacks have led to a suspension of approximately 90 percent of the city's passenger van services, a critical mode of transport for the resort.



According to the chamber, criminal activities perpetrated by organized groups have become increasingly brazen, prompting a shutdown of the majority of public transportation. Alejandro Martínez Sidney, the president of the National Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Services in Acapulco, expressed concern over the situation, highlighting the direct armed attacks on civilians and the subsequent impact on businesses. In a statement issued on Thursday, Martínez Sidney warned that if the violence persists, businesses may be compelled to close.



The issue primarily revolves around attacks on privately-owned and operated passenger vans in recent days. Local media reports indicate that at least three vans have been burned, a tactic often employed by gangs to enforce extortion demands for daily protection payments from van drivers. The escalation of violence, coupled with the disruption of vital transportation services, has not only raised security concerns but is also having economic ramifications, with businesses forced to close early on Thursday and Friday.



The challenges facing Acapulco extend beyond the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Otis, which, as a Category 5 hurricane, claimed 52 lives, left 32 individuals missing, and inflicted severe damage on almost all of the resort's hotels. The city now grapples with a dual crisis—recovering from the natural disaster while contending with a surge in criminal activities that threaten the well-being of its residents and the stability of its local economy.

