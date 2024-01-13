Ooredoo Assures Best Connectivity At Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar expressed commitment to delivering enhanced services and connectivity as the month-long AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 got under way yesterday.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director of PR, Sponsorships, and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, shared the company's optimism in delivering an even better performance than their successful stint during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“We are confident that we will provide the best connection for everyone coming to Qatar. We did an amazing job during the FIFA World Cup 2022, and everyone was satisfied with Ooredoo's connectivity. This year, we are confident we would do something even better and benefit from the legacy we established during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” Al Kuwari told The Peninsula.

In addition to emphasising enhanced connectivity for the upcoming football event, Al Kuwari highlighted Ooredoo Qatar's upgraded visitor SIM offerings tailored for international guests arriving in Doha.“We are providing visitor SIMs for the visitors and welcoming them to use Ooredoo SIMs.”

The Ooredoo Visitor SIM, now featuring 5GB of local data, an increase from 2GB, is priced at QR35, inclusive of 25 local minutes, valid for seven days.

The Visitor SIM Pro, catering to those seeking unparalleled connectivity, is priced at QR150, offering 20GB of local data, 400 local minutes, 75 international minutes, and QR30 credit, valid for 30 days.

These SIMs are available at strategic locations, including Hamad International Airport, Ooredoo kiosks at Exits 2, 3, and 4, the Day2Day Store in the Arrivals Hall, and selected locations at the Abu Samra border. This ensures that visitors have easy access to stay connected effortlessly during their stay in Qatar.

Reflecting on the success of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Ooredoo disclosed data showcasing the immense connectivity demand. Throughout the 64 matches, 3.4 million fans utilised a staggering 801TB of data, with 40.3% on Ooredoo's pioneering 5G and 58.2% on the 4G network. Lusail Stadium witnessed the highest figures, with 222TB data used and 2.9 million calls made, highlighting Ooredoo's commitment to delivering seamless service during major sporting events.