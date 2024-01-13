JUI-F Chief Resents Mistreatment Of Afghan Refugees

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief has acknowledged the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who held a flurry of meetings with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials, wrapped up his six-day visit to the neighbouring country on Friday.

On the last day of his trip, his party said, Rehman met Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and other IEA cabinet members.

Assuring the Islamic Emirate of all possible cooperation, the JUI-F head said he had voiced his aversion to the mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

At a meeting in Kandahar, IEA Supreme Leader Mullah Hibatullah and the visiting Pakistani politicians conferred on ways of cementing ties between the neighbours.

According to Dawn, several JUI-F leaders scorned social media reports about a Rahman's meeting with senior Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) representatives in Kandahar.

According to the JUI-F statement, Mullah Baradar called Afghanistan a safe and peaceful country, saying it was the victim of propaganda.

Mullah Yaqub, hailing Rahman's visit as a timely move, hoped it would help defuse tension between the two countries.

Minister of Refugees Khalilur Rahman voiced concerns over the deportation of Afghan refugees. He called for an immediate end to the mistreatment of refugees in Pakistan.

He believed the caretaker government of Pakistan should have given time to Afghan refugees for voluntary repatriation.

