Albertsons Companies' Seattle Division Raised Nearly $3.4 Million In 2023 Nourish Everyone Campaign

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' Seattle Division raised nearly $3.4 million to help our neighbors in need during their 2023 Nourish Everyone campaign. The grocery card pin pad campaign runs across the Seattle Division each November and December and benefits food banks in Washington State, Northern Idaho, and Alaska.

The grocery card element enables local hunger relief agencies like Feeding Feasible Feasts to offer more than food on their shelves at the food bank. The grocery cards grant people access to foods and essentials of their own choice, to meet their family's needs, on their own schedule.

Our associates look forward to this campaign each year and their passion inspires its success. Thank you to our Seattle Division customers and associates for coming together to support healthy futures for our communities.

