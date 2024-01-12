Taylor Swift's Cat Enters List Of Richest Pets In World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A list of the richest pets in the world has been published, and
Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson took third place with a fortune of
$97 million, Azernews reports, citing
International Media Outlets.
Olivia earns her fortune by starring with her mistress in
several music videos, participates in the promotion of her own line
of products, and also stars in various commercials.
One of the photos posted by Taylor Swift in 2020 on Instagram,
in which Benson stretched out on the couch, has garnered more than
two million likes.
The top spot in the ranking was taken by the German Shepherd
Gunther VI with a fortune of 500 million dollars. The dog belongs
to media mogul Maurizio Mian. In second place is Nala the cat,
whose social networks have four million subscribers and an income
of $ 100 million
It should be noted that Taylor Swift is one of the highest-paid
singers in the world, earning about $ 150 million a year on her
tours around the world.
