Keeping Up With The Kardashians Iconic Fake Residence Hits The Market

Unveiling the True Residence Behind Kris Jenner's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" TV Home - A Hollywood Icon on the Market!

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fans and real estate enthusiasts alike have a golden opportunity to own a slice of television history as the legendary property at 11947 Iredell St. in Studio City, prominently featured in the iconic series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" as Kris Jenner's home, enters the market.Key Highlights:This was supposed to be Kris Jenner's home on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, this wasn't Kris's actual house. It was all fake! They just used this home to pose as her place. The real house is located in Studio City, has 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, and it's on almost 1 acre of land. It's for sale right now for $8,900,000.Fans of the hit show can't get enough of this home. That is evident by our recent social media post on the property racking up over 125,000 views in just a few days.Unmatched Luxury: Beyond its television fame, the property showcases a gourmet chef's kitchen, a spacious family/media room, a wine cellar, and breathtaking panoramic canyon vistas.Outdoor Oasis: The residence's backyard epitomizes California luxury living, featuring a pristine pool, spa, BBQ area, and meticulously manicured grounds.For ardent followers of the Kardashians and those with an eye for unparalleled luxury, the chance to own this iconic property is not to be missed.Listing Details:Address: 11947 Iredell St., Studio City, CA 91604Asking Price: $8,900,000Listing Agent: Daniel MadariagaExclusive Tours: To delve into the legacy and luxury of this famed residence, interested parties are urged to reach out to Daniel Madariaga directly at 818-445-7953 for private viewings.Videos and pictures of the property can be seen at StudioCityEstateFor media inquiries or further details, please contact:

