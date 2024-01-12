The 2024 Adventure Writers Competition Is Now Open For Submissions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Clive Grandmaster trophy - awarded to the winner and two finalists

International writing competition is sponsored by the Clive Cussler Collectors Society, Dirk Cussler will choose the winner. All Adventure novels accepted!

- Dirk CusslerDENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Adventure Writers Competition , sponsored by the Clive Cussler Collector's Society , is open for submissions of adventure-themed novels from January 1 through April 30. A $1000 prize will be awarded to the 'Grandmaster' trophy winner at the Clive Cussler Collectors Society Convention in October of 2024. Dirk Cussler is set to choose the winner from three finalists. Two other finalists will receive a $500 prize.The competition is open to writers from anywhere on the planet (Earth!) if they are unpublished, self-published, or even traditionally published, as long as less than 10,000 copies of the entry have been sold or given away. There is no restriction on the date of completion or publication – all are welcome. The entire $50 entry fee goes to promoting the winners and the competition. The AWC is part of a non-profit organization."The networking opportunity is as great as the "Clive" trophy, the money, and meeting Dirk!" says Peter Greene, AWC Director. "This is our twelfth year, and all the judges are ready to read manuscripts of completed novels that meet the entry requirements."Detailed information can be found at the AWC website, . Interviews of past winners and judges are highlighted on the site, as well as book trailers of the finalists' novels. Prizes are also listed.For 2024, there will be two rounds. The first is the "opening round," where judges may read at least the opening 5000 words of each entry. The top ten entries, our semi-finalists, move to the "Manuscript Round." Here, judges strive to read each novel and choose the top three as our finalists. Then, it's up to Dirk Cussler to select the winner.Many entrants, no matter how they have placed, have gone on to receive agents, publishing deals, and make valuable contacts. "And the Adventure Writers Competition is one of the only contests that offer feedback," adds Eve Simpson, AWC Submissions Director.Best-selling novelist and 2008 Grandmaster winner Jeff Edwards said, "What have you got to lose by entering? Get feedback and meet some great people! I did!""You may be a fantastic novelist, but we will never know unless you enter the competition," said Greene.

