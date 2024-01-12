Azerbaijan Acquires Geostationary Orbit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The management of
the C and Ku frequency bands, maintained by the Azerspace-1
satellite, located in orbital position 46° East, was registered
with the government of Azerbaijan on January 11, 2024, Trend reports.
According to Azercosmos OJSCo., the registration has been
approved by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
Previously, the Azerspace-1 telecommunication satellite,
launched in 2013 and stationed at 46° East, operated in the C and
Ku frequency bands of the Malaysian administration's orbit. The
registration of these bands in the name of Azerbaijan indicates
that Azerspace-1 is already in Azerbaijan's orbit, not
Malaysia's.
The transfer of the orbital location to Azerbaijan began on
December 8, 2020, with the filing of the required documentation
with the ITU. Achieving one's orbital position is a difficult
endeavor in international practice, and the process typically takes
seven years. However, Azerbaijani specialists finished the entire
process in just three years. During this time, the Azerbaijani side
completed negotiations on the coordination of 265 satellite
networks with 34 governments and obtained applicable
agreements.
The orbital position at 46° East is Azerbaijan's first and only
position in a geostationary orbit. This will enable Azerbaijan to
install telecommunication satellites in its orbital position in the
future, regardless of the state.
The geostationary orbit, a limited zone for satellites working
in the fields of telecommunications, radio broadcasting, and
weather forecasting, is located at an altitude of about 36,000
kilometers above the equator. The primary importance of this
altitude is that satellites here rotate at the same speed as the
Earth's surface. This allows both satellite operators and
customers, as well as individuals using television and radio from
their homes via satellite, to receive an uninterrupted signal from
the satellite without having to change the direction of their
antennas. Countries formally apply to the ITU to use vacant orbital
positions in the geostationary orbit, independently or via private
companies. The satellites to be positioned in this orbit are
currently being assembled or awaiting launch. When a satellite in
the geostationary zone reaches the end of its 15-20-year
operational capability, the country that owns the orbital position
has the option of replacing it. This regulatory principle
effectively allows countries to maintain their positions for an
indefinite period.
A country entering the space sector for the first time cannot
easily place a satellite into geostationary orbit. To do so, the
chosen orbital position must be coordinated with countries that
possess their own orbital positions.
Due to its orbital position, Azerbaijan has acquired a prominent
status among countries with such limited assets as the
geostationary orbit.
