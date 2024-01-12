Kazakhstan To Launch Digital Investment Platform

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 12. Kazakhstan will
launch a national digital investment platform in 2024, Trend reports.
The new information system was presented at the next meeting of
the Investment Promotion Council.
As noted, the platform involves the creation of an information
system for comprehensive support of investment projects.
It is expected that it will be equally useful for all parties -
entrepreneurs, representatives of government agencies, financial
institutions and the quasi-public sector.
The functionality of the digital platform will make it possible
to fully cover all processes, including government services,
available to investors in Kazakhstan.
It was noted that the national investment platform is being
developed primarily for investors. Therefore, it will contain all
the proposed support measures and be as user-friendly as
possible.
At the meeting of the Council for Attracting Investments,
projects planned for implementation in the fields of transport,
logistics, healthcare and tourism were also considered.
