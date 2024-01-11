Kaviya’S Goal Gives Sethu FC The Second Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Goa, Jan 11 (IANS) Kaviya Pakkirisamy headed the ball into the net in the 50th minute to give Sethu FC full points over a struggling Sports Odisha at the Tilak Maidan, on Thursday.

Sethu FC now sit in the fourth position in the table, level on seven points with Gokulam Kerela, having played four matches.

Despite getting three points at the Tilak Maidan, the Sethu FC will certainly not go home a completely satisfied lot since their performance today was not too convincing. Sethu were expected to dominate the match but surprisingly Sports Odisha made things tough for the hosts. Perhaps, Sports Odisha, who previously suffered an 0-8 defeat against Gokulam, came into this match with something to prove. But they have themselves to blame as they wasted a penalty that could have earned them their first point of the season.

Sports Odisha had a good start to the game as they enjoyed majority of the possession in the first 10 minutes. Thereafter, the battle for ball possession in the middle of the park was competitive and exciting as both teams shared equal possession throughout the match. Surprisingly it was Sports Odisha who had more number of efforts at the end.

Manisha Naik squandered a wonderfu chancel in the 14th minute as her shot from close distance was saved by Purnima Kumari. Similarly Lisham Babina Devi missed a sitter when her shot went wide of the post in the 33rd minute FC came into the second half with energy and intent and it did not take much for them to take the lead as Kaviya scored off a header from close range after the ball was brilliantly lobbed by Kajol. But Kajol herself hit the post from distance in the 53rd minute that could have doubled Sethu's lead.

Sports Odisha had a chance to equalise as the referee awarded them a penalty in the 60th minute only for Rashmi to steer it wide of the post. It was not a game of clear chances and Sethu FC having taken the lead managed the game well to get the victory Odisha, having given a better performance today, still have not gotten their first win of the season and sit last on the table without a point.

--IANS

hs/