               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jewish Religious And Cultural Center To Inaugurate In Azerbaijan


1/11/2024 9:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. A synagogue, a place of worship of Mountain Jews, was built by the Azerbaijani state, said Chairman of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews in Baku Milikh Yevdayev, Trend reports.

Milikh Yevdayev, chairman of the religious community of Mountain Jews, told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports.

"Currently, a Jewish religious and cultural center is also under construction following the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. This is the way our Azerbaijan is," he proudly noted.

On January 4, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that several countries, including Azerbaijan, have been added to a "watch list" in connection with religious freedom.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN11012024000187011040ID1107709708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search