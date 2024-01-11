Jewish Religious And Cultural Center To Inaugurate In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. A synagogue, a
place of worship of Mountain Jews, was built by the Azerbaijani
state, said Chairman of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews in
Baku Milikh Yevdayev, Trend reports.
Milikh Yevdayev, chairman of the religious community of Mountain
Jews, told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports.
"Currently, a Jewish religious and cultural center is also under
construction following the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev. This is the way our Azerbaijan is," he proudly noted.
On January 4, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced
that several countries, including Azerbaijan, have been added to a
"watch list" in connection with religious freedom.
