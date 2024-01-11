Jewish Religious And Cultural Center To Inaugurate In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. A synagogue, a place of worship of Mountain Jews, was built by the Azerbaijani state, said Chairman of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews in Baku Milikh Yevdayev, Trend reports.

"Currently, a Jewish religious and cultural center is also under construction following the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. This is the way our Azerbaijan is," he proudly noted.

On January 4, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that several countries, including Azerbaijan, have been added to a "watch list" in connection with religious freedom.

