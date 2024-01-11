Azerbaijani-Latvian Diplomatic Relations Celebrate 30Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an event and exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by senior staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the Milli Majlis, employees of the Latvian Embassy in Azerbaijan, as well as other guests.

The event started with the singing of the national anthems of both countries.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev conveyed congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During 30 years of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, there have been various aspects, including political, economic, humanitarian, scientific-technical, cultural, and others. It was noted that high-level visits and contacts, as well as the second session of the Strategic Dialogue held in Baku last year, have played an important role in expanding cooperation.

Ambassador Edgars Skuja, Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan, delivered his congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and expressed hope for further development of relations. The history of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia was recounted, and it was noted that even today, the successful development of relations based on historical traditions, mutual friendship, and cooperation is a source of satisfaction.

Following the speeches, congratulatory letters from the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Latvia were exchanged on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

At the end of the event, the participants were familiarised with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia.