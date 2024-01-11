Azerbaijani-Latvian Diplomatic Relations Celebrate 30Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an event and
exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and
Latvia, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by senior staff of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, members of the Milli Majlis, employees of the
Latvian Embassy in Azerbaijan, as well as other guests.
The event started with the singing of the national anthems of
both countries.
Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz
Rzayev conveyed congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations between the two
countries.
During 30 years of strategic partnership relations between
Azerbaijan and Latvia, there have been various aspects, including
political, economic, humanitarian, scientific-technical, cultural,
and others. It was noted that high-level visits and contacts, as
well as the second session of the Strategic Dialogue held in Baku
last year, have played an important role in expanding
cooperation.
Ambassador Edgars Skuja, Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan,
delivered his congratulations on the occasion of the 30th
anniversary of diplomatic relations and expressed hope for further
development of relations. The history of relations between
Azerbaijan and Latvia was recounted, and it was noted that even
today, the successful development of relations based on historical
traditions, mutual friendship, and cooperation is a source of
satisfaction.
Following the speeches, congratulatory letters from the Foreign
Ministers of Azerbaijan and Latvia were exchanged on the 30th
anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
At the end of the event, the participants were familiarised with
the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic
relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia.
