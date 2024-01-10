Premier Trailer Leasing Launches 24/7 Roadside Assistance Service, Roadcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premier RoadCARE

- JIM AUBUCHON, CEOPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PREMIER TRAILER LEASING, a leader in nationwide semi-trailer leasing solutions, proudly introduces RoadCARE – An in-house roadside assistance service designed to help truck drivers with trailer issues in real-time, resulting in less down time and cost savings for customers.Available to all customers, RoadCARE ensures that fleets across the country receive 24/7 support from its fully staffed and dedicated 15-person in-house team based in Plano, Texas.With a nationwide repair network and direct-to-driver communication, the new RoadCARE team helps keep trailer fleets rolling seamlessly, making it a valuable addition to Premier's customer offerings. While Premier's customers were always supported with emergency roadside assistance, RoadCARE brings this service in-house, allowing customers to benefit from the company's highly rated customer experience around the clock.“Our team is excited and eager to expand our Premier customer service to roadside assistance. We've built a team of experts that understands the industry and the importance of getting the drivers back on the road.”DEREK SHAWEN, VP - National Account Operations & Special ProjectsRoadCARE benefits include:Premier Customer Experience: Expect the same exceptional service on the road. Our in-house RoadCARE team is ready to assist 24/7.Quicker Response Times & Availability: Real-time roadside assistance is now efficiently dispatched by our in-house service team, ensuring prompt service anywhere, anytime.Proactive Status Updates: Stay informed with proactive notifications that make it easier for drivers and fleet managers to track repair status.“Premier RoadCARE allows us to bring the Premier service to our customers for 24/7 roadside assistance. We recognize our customers love their experience with our team during business hours and are missing that level of service after hours. Premier RoadCARE is our solution. By bringing the service in-house, we can streamline the repair process and improve communication to keep fleet managers in the loop and drivers on the road.” JIM AUBUCHON, CEOWhen it comes to keeping you on the road, count on Premier Trailer Leasing RoadCARE!Premier Trailer Leasing was founded in 2005 with a vision to make a difference in the trailer leasing industry. Premier has a national footprint with 41 locations and over 60,000 dry vans, reefers, flatbeds, and chassis – equipped with the latest technology. We are proud of our amazing team of 225 that embraces a culture of CARE with an emphasis on collaboration and an entrepreneurial spirit. Our slogan Driven by Integrity reflects our vision to make a difference with our values and our commitment to serving our people and our customers. Premier was awarded, Top 100 Places to Work.

Colleen Montague

Premier Trailer Leasing

+1 817-310-2197

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube