2023 Smashes Record For World's Hottest Year By Margin, Signaling Alarming Climate Shift

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The year 2023 'smashed' the record for the hottest year by a significant margin, underscoring the profound impact of today's warmer and more perilous climate compared to the historical conditions in which human civilization evolved.

During 2023, the planet experienced a temperature increase of 1.48 degrees Celsius compared to the period predating the widespread burning of fossil fuels that triggered the onset of the climate crisis. This temperature rise is remarkably close to the 1.5 degrees Celsius target established by nations during the Paris Agreement in 2015. However, it is crucial to note that sustained global temperatures above 1.5 degrees Celsius are required for the target to be officially breached.

Scientists from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (CCCS) have expressed concern, stating that there is a high likelihood of surpassing the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold within the next 12 months, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the escalating climate challenges.

In 2023, the average temperature surpassed that of 2016 by 0.17°C, establishing a new record and indicating a significant rise in climate conditions. This notable increase in global warming was predominantly attributed to the persistent surge in carbon dioxide emissions, further amplified by the resurgence of the natural climate phenomenon, El Niño.

Elevated temperatures in 2023 led to heatwaves, floods, and wildfires, causing widespread damage to lives and livelihoods worldwide. Scientific analysis revealed that certain extreme weather events, like heatwaves in Europe and the US, would have been nearly impossible without the influence of human-induced global heating.

According to CCCS data, 2023 marked the first year in recorded history where every day surpassed a temperature at least 1°C higher than the pre-industrial record of 1850-1900. Nearly half of the days experienced temperatures 1.5°C hotter, and, for the first time, two days exceeded a 2°C temperature increase. The heightened temperatures intensified starting in June, with September's heat reaching levels so far beyond previous averages that one scientist described it as "gobsmackingly bananas."

Carlo Buontempo, a CCCS director, said,“The extremes we have observed over the last few months provide a dramatic testimony of how far we now are from the climate in which our civilisation developed. This has profound consequences for the Paris agreement and all human endeavours. If we want to successfully manage our climate risk, we need to urgently decarbonise our economy whilst using climate data and knowledge to prepare for the future.”

Recently, scientists have warned that the Earth's life support systems are severely compromised, placing the planet far beyond the safe operating space for humanity. Samantha Burgess, deputy director of CCCS, noted that 2023 was an extraordinary year, witnessing a cascade of broken climate records. The temperatures recorded in 2023 likely surpassed those of any period in the last 100,000 years.

Professor Bill Collins from the University of Reading expressed astonishment at the undeniable fact that 2023 unequivocally shattered the global temperature record. Furthermore, he emphasized that continued global warming is anticipated to result in even wetter winters in the UK, contributing to heightened concerns about increased flooding.

The CCCS underscored several "remarkable" occurrences in 2023, such as extensive wildfires in Canada, contributing to a 30% surge in global carbon emissions from such incidents. Unprecedented ocean temperatures led to marine heatwaves affecting various regions. Additionally, Antarctic sea ice plummeted to record lows, showcasing a substantial departure from its previous resilience to the visible effects of global heating.

Professor Brian Hoskins from Imperial College London emphasized that the climate extremes witnessed in 2023 offer a glimpse into the challenges near the Paris Agreement targets, urging governments worldwide to reevaluate their actions with a sense of urgency.

Professor Daniela Schmidt at the University of Bristol raised the crucial question of whether the record-breaking year will spur substantial actions and widespread changes in behavior. Stressing the significance of even minor adjustments to mitigate incremental warming, she noted the importance of immediate actions, as opposed to often-delayed ambitions set for 2050.

Professor John Marsham at the University of Leeds emphasized the critical need to rapidly reduce fossil fuel usage and achieve net-zero emissions to safeguard the habitable climate upon which everyone relies.

The scientific consensus, supported by hundreds of studies, indicates that the climate crisis is intensifying extreme weather events in terms of frequency and severity. While 2023 underscored an acceleration in global heating, scientists noted that the higher temperatures align with predictions based on increased carbon emissions. Nevertheless, the rapid pace and intensity of severe weather impacts have left many experts alarmed.

An independent analysis by Japan's Meteorological Agency echoed Copernicus's findings, indicating that 2023 set a new record at 1.43°C above pre-industrial levels, surpassing the previous record by 0.14°C.

Professor Andrew Dessler from Texas A&M University in the US expressed that the record-breaking nature of 2023 shouldn't come as a surprise, emphasizing that each subsequent year is likely to set new temperature records. In a somewhat ironic statement, he suggested that 2023 will eventually be viewed as one of the coldest years of this century, highlighting the ongoing trend of rising temperatures.