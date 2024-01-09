SNU-Chennai Students Win Hackathon Held By IIT Madras, Temenos

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 9 (IANS) Team Krypton, composed of students from Shiv Nadar University, Chennai won the Hackathon competition held by Shaastra, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and Temenos.

As per the Shiv Nadar University-Chennai (SNU-Chennai), its student team Krypton came first at the Encryptocon Hackathon out of 300 teams and 900 participants in the 24-hour challenge.

Interestingly, seven teams from SNU-Chennai had participated in the competition, with four making it to the top six.

Team Krypton comprising third year students at SNU-Chennai -- L Achintya, Adithya Vedhamani, K Lohith Saradhi and Vishwa Kumaresh -- bagged the first place in the Hackathon winning a Macbook Pro each.

The SNU-Chennai team focused on "Behavior Analysis of Financial Fraudulent Transactions," a crucial topic in today's digital age where 93 per cent of banking fraud occurs online.

To address this, the SNU Chennai students developed a practical solution: a behavioral analytics SaaS system using machine learning (ML) for real-time fraud detection.

Prof. S. K. Bhattacharyya, Vice Chancellor, and Dr. T. Nagarajan, Head of the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, applauded the students for their accomplishment, emphasising the university's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and practical problem-solving among its students.

