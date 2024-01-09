(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the third year in a row, AXIA Time delivers heirloom-quality watches that commemorate all 2024 College Football Playoff teams.

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIA Time, maker of Swiss made automatic watches, unveils the new 2023 National Champions Timepiece for the Michigan Wolverines, in celebration of their undefeated season and elite performance in the final game. These ultra-custom Swiss made automatic diver watches are of a quality and style that carries the significance of the Michigan Wolverines' historic achievement.

Fans can purchase their Michigan Wolverines 2023 National Champions Timepiece from the CFP or AXIA Time.

the CFP or AXIA Time .

"The AXIA Time watches are stunning! I'm constantly asked about the championship watches I'm fortunate to wear." -Lars Tiffany, UVA Men's Lacrosse Head Coach

Hail to the Victors! The Michigan 2023 National Champions Timepiece by AXIA Time is a Swiss made automatic diver watch with water resistance to 200 meters. It comes in a 43.5 mm stainless-steel case and bracelet with two additional straps, school color-matched nylon NATO and rubber, and complimentary custom engraving. Through the end of January, fans can select to receive a free commemorative wood display box or $100 off a watch.

Ultra-Custom Designs for all Four College Football Playoff Teams.

Fans of the Huskies, Crimson Tide, and Longhorns don't need to go home empty handed. Each of these teams had extraordinary seasons that bear commemorating. Fans can purchase their 2024 CFP Timepieces from the CFP or AXIA Time .

All the 2024 CFP Timepieces are built on the Odysseus Diver by AXIA Time . This Swiss made automatic (self-winding) watch with water resistance to 200 meters comes in a 43.5 mm stainless-steel case and bracelet with two additional straps, school color-matched nylon NATO and rubber, and complimentary custom engraving. Through the end of January, fans can select to receive a free commemorative wood display box or $100 off a watch. All the 2024 CFP Timepieces can be purchased from the CFP or AXIA Time .

In addition to the College Football Playoffs , AXIA Time has also created commemorative timepieces for various lacrosse and football programs and championship teams, like the 2023 Notre Dame Men's Lacrosse Division 1 National Champions, and individual awards like the Naismith and Tewaaraton , just to name a few.

Precision engineering. Expert craftsmanship. Enduring quality.

All AXIA Timepieces are designed in the US and handcrafted in Switzerland by master watchmakers, using the same components as and hand-assembled by the same engineers as some of the big-name Swiss brands. Premium watches without the premium price.

AXIA Time. Watches that tell so much more than just time.

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time, established 2018, creates custom Swiss made automatic timepieces that commemorate some of life's greatest achievements.

AXIA time was born out of founder John Kanaras' love of horology and his alma mater. After helping to lead the 1988 Penn Quakers to a second Ivy League Championship in two years, the University gifted each player a championship watch that, while it held great sentimental value, it didn't measure up to the memories it represented. For 30 years he looked for a

watch of quality and design that would match the essence of the university he attended and his memories from that time. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he built it himself. AXIA (ahx-EE-ah) means value/worth in Greek and is at the heart of the company's mission: to exceed expectations in everything they do. From the designs and quality of the components they use, to the purchase experience of their customers, their intention is to treat people exactly the way they would want to be treated. Maybe better.

