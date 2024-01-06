(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) TNN | Tribal News Network
Terrorist Attack Injures Policemen in Dera Ismail Khan
Despite the retaliatory efforts of the police, the terrorists managed to escape from the scene.
By TNN Editor - January 6, 2024Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Central Prison after an overnight armed Taliban militant attack in Dera Ismail Khan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 30, 2013. Taliban insurgents freed hundreds of prisoners including hardline militants in a brazen assault on a jail in northwest Pakistan that was bombarded with mortars and rocket-propelled grenades, officials said. At least 13 people including six police, four prisoners and two attackers were killed in the overnight assault which triggered a three-hour gunbattle between security forces and militants disguised in police uniforms. AFP PHOTO (Photo by AFP)
In a disturbing incident, terrorists targeted the Domand checkpost in the Dera Ismail Khan Mughalkot area, leaving two policemen injured. The injured officers, identified as Alam and Ehsan, were promptly transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical attention.
The police reported that a fierce exchange of fire unfolded between law enforcement and the terrorists, lasting approximately one and a half hours. Despite the retaliatory efforts of the police, the terrorists managed to escape from the scene.
This attack comes on the heels of an intelligence-based operation conducted by the police and security forces in the Gomal police station limits in Tank.
During the operation, a notorious terrorist wanted for various crimes, including extortion and target killings, was killed alongside an accomplice. The slain terrorist carried a reward of 25 lakhs on his head.
Just a day prior, terrorists launched an assault on the Mandan police station in Bannu under the cover of night. A fierce firefight ensued between the police and the attackers, but the terrorists evaded capture due to the swift response of law enforcement. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this particular attack.
It is crucial to recall that a few days ago, terrorists targeted a security forces' checkpoint in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan , resulting in the tragic loss of 23 lives. In the subsequent retaliatory action, six terrorists were neutralized.
The region continues to grapple with persistent security challenges as authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to combat extremism and safeguard the public.
