(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 249,600 SF Raleigh-Durham location slated to launch by end of Q1 2024, marking expanded offerings for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers seeking a comprehensive pharmaceutical storage and distribution partner

DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeScience Logistics (LSL), a leading provider of healthcare supply chain solutions since 2006, announced that construction of its newest facility will be completed in early 2024. This facility will be LSL's 17th strategic location across the United States and the second location added to the Raleigh-Durham hub.



This innovative 249,600 SF facility, located in the heart of Research Triangle Park, will expand LSL's capacity to provide FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant, temperature-controlled storage and end-to-end 3PL solutions to pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers operating in the Raleigh-Durham area.

“Within six months of opening our latest Research Triangle Park warehouse, demand exceeded our existing capacity. This indicated to us that there was a massive need for cGMP-compliant, temperature-controlled storage space in North Carolina,” said John Blackington, Vice President of Business Development at LifeScience Logistics.“We decided to build an additional facility to support the unprecedented demand for both pharmaceutical and medical device temperature-controlled storage and distribution in the Raleigh-Durham region.”

LSL anticipates strong demand for the solutions offered in their latest Raleigh-Durham facility. The new location will ensure the safe and compliant storage of finished goods, API, raw materials, and packaging materials. This facility will also offer value-added services such as kitting, relabeling, repalletization, and tailgate sampling through the highly secure, fully licensed warehouse.

The new site brings LSL's total storage footprint to over 5.7M SF across 11 states.

About LifeScience Logistics

Founded in 2006, DFW-based LifeScience Logistics (LSL) is a leading, national provider of end-to-end, high-quality, customizable healthcare supply chain solutions. For clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups, LSL offers its pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech clients the ability to outsource services ranging from distribution to kitting to back- and middle-office functions. FDA-registered and NABP-accredited, LSL operates from 17 locations across 11 states totaling more than 5.7 million SF of cGMP compliant space.

