It's A W 0 W 0 W 0 At SCG! Aussie Bowlers Derail Pakistan's Batting; Visitors Go From 58-2 To 67-7 On Day 3

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At the conclusion of Day 3, the cricketing landscape witnessed a dramatic shift. Initially, Pakistan held a commanding position with Australia trailing, but the relentless spirit of the Aussies emerged. A sudden flurry of wickets in the final hour tilted the scales in Australia's favor, leaving Pakistan at 68/7 after 26 overs, leading by a mere 82 runs. The narrative unfolded with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steadying Australia's innings. However, a resilient Pakistan fought back, and Aamir Jamal's six-wicket haul dismantled the Australian lineup, restricting them to 299 and conceding a slender 14-run lead.

The second innings began on a shaky note for Pakistan, mirroring their earlier struggles. Abdullah Shafique faced a challenging delivery from Mitchell Starc, resulting in a pair. Captain Shan Masood's unfortunate golden duck further dented Pakistan's hopes. Yet, the debutant Saim Ayub and Babar Azam showcased resilience, adding 57 runs before Nathan Lyon and Travis Head claimed crucial wickets.

With the clock ticking toward Stumps, Australia's strategic reintroduction of Josh Hazlewood proved pivotal. In a remarkable over, Hazlewood dismissed three key Pakistani batsmen, turning the Test match on its head. Pakistan, ending the day at 68/7, now faces a precarious lead of 82 runs. As the pitch continues to assist bowlers, both teams brace for a decisive battle on the upcoming day.

