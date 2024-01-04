ACC Reports 62.2 % Increase In Certificates Of Origin Value In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The value of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) during 2023 increased by 62.2 per cent compared with 2022.

According to ACC figures cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the total value of the certificates reached JD1.433 billion in 2023, compared with JD883 million in the previous year.

The chamber issued a total of 35,653 certificates of origin during 2023, marking a 4 per cent increase compared with the 34,289 certificates issued last year.

The certificates of origin were issued for exports to several countries, with Saudi Arabia topping the list with 8,557 certificates, followed by the UAE with 4,158 certificates, Iraq, Egypt and Switzerland with 2,231, 1,103, and 24 certificates, respectively.

According to the ACC statistics, Amman's trade exports were distributed to Iraq, with a value of about JD639 million, the UAE, about JD194 million, Saudi Arabia, JD98 million, Egypt, JD97 million, then Switzerland, with a value of JD92 million.



According to the ACC statistics, the value of re exported goods in 2023 totalled JD607 million, with industrial and agriculturalexports amounting to JD201 million and JD175 million, respectively.

Certificates for Jordanian industrial products are issued upon request, with authentication provided by verified factory invoices and certificates confirming the Jordanian origin of the goods.