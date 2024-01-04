Former USAF Wing Commander Trey Coleman Joins Raft As Chief Product Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, a full stack engineering and digital consultancy serving defense and intelligence agencies, today announced retired Colonel Frederick "Trey" Coleman III will join the firm as its first Chief Product Officer. Coleman retired from the United States Air Force in 2023 and will lead Raft's corporate offerings strategy, product portfolio and innovation to deliver operational advantage to its government customers.



"Trey is an incredible leader, technologist and defense expert. As our company grows and innovates, his leadership will guarantee that we will continue to enable the DoD to outpace America's adversaries by harnessing the power of data at scale," said Raft CEO Shubhi Mishra.

Coleman most recently served as the Commander of the United States Air Force's 505th Command and Control Wing in Hurlburt Field, Fla, where he led the mission to enable and prepare the joint force to execute war-winning command and control of air power. Coleman is a graduate of Northwestern College, Walden University, the Air Command and Staff College, the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies and the Eisenhower School at National Defense University.

"In the opening chapter of my transition from the military, I couldn't have asked for a better partner to build and deliver the tools that will continue to give the United States the competitive advantage in great power competition," said Coleman. "I chose to partner with Raft for three main reasons: its cutting-edge products, its military customers' mission, and its widely celebrated culture."

Raft, among America's Top 25 fastest-growing GovTech companies, defines a new breed of digital consultancy that is part full stack engineering firm, part futures laboratory, and part passionate advisory in digital engineering. Raft specializes in next-generation software, data platforms, and AI solutions to solve the hardest public sector challenges, including digital modernization, legacy system data integration, and mission assurance in austere and contested environments at all classification levels. Raft partners with DoD agencies to develop, mature, and operationalize data-centric and AI-powered software systems at all classification levels to deliver operational advantage at the speed of need and harness the power of data at scale.

