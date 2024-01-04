               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Categorically Rejects Israel's Forced Displacement Remarks


1/4/2024 10:05:18 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait categorically rejects and denounces remarks of Israeli occupation officials on the forced displacement of Gazans, reported the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
The Ministry, in a statement, reiterated its warning of the Israeli occupation's intentions of evicting Palestinians; specifically Gazans, from their homeland, reaffirming that these remarks violate international laws and UN resolutions.
It also reaffirmed Kuwait's supportive stance by the Palestinian people's legitimate rights in establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
