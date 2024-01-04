Police asks citizens to leave following fire outbreak in restaurant district in Japan

(MENAFN) A fire erupted close to one of the most known restaurant areas in Kitakyushu city in Japan’s southwestern region of Fukuoka, with local citizens had to leave the area, a public newscaster reported Wednesday, referring to local authorities.



Local fire department took many incoming calls at nearly 15:10 local time stating that a building close to the Torimachi Shokudo-gai caught fire, a district packed with restaurants, the newscaster said.



Kono Ichiro, who saw the fire, stated, "At first, only two houses were on fire and I thought the fire would be extinguished, but it looks like the entire Torimachi Shokudo-gai is on fire."



As said by the police, there are no cases of injuries yet, but they have urged local citizens to leave the area.



After 22:00 local time, around six and a half hours following the burst of the fire, firefighters are still working to quell the fire, as the broadcaster mentioned.



Torimachi Shokudo-gai is believed to be the initial restaurant area built in Kitakyushu city following the war, in accordance with the broadcaster.



