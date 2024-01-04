Second Ummah Symposium On Family Organised

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Islamic Research and Studies Department of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has organised second symposium within the second season of the Nation Symposium.

The event was entitled:“Our values...the pillar of civilisation, and the path to advancement: the moral construction of the family.” It discussed three main topics centred around the family, the observed targeting of its components, and how to confront this targeting

The educational and family adviser at islamweb Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Abdul Qadir Al Farjabi, the legal expert at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Mahmoud Al Mahmoud and Head of the Islamic Culture Department at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Abdul Rahim Al Tahan attended the symposium.

Addressing the symposium, Director of the Islamic Research and Studies Department Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani said that the family is the pillar of society and the basis for building civilisation. Therefore, in this symposium, he said:“We tried to shed light on the targeting tools and the most targeted elements in the family to come up with possible means of prevention, in an attempt to advance society and its values.”

Head of the Sharia Research Section of Islamic Research and Studies Department Mishari Ali Al Namlan presented the symposium.

He said that family in the Islamic values constitute the most important elements of possibility for a resumption of advancement, the most effective means of assistance to empowerment among nations, and the strongest reasons for leadership and leadership.

Al Namlan said that it is a family whose stability is necessary for a successful society and its progress.

He said that it was necessary to have theses that discuss these challenges, and the destructive shovels of this lofty pillar and sound edifice to preserve and preserve the most important pillars of the survival of societies.

The symposium discussed the fact that the family is the pillar of society and the ladder of cultural advancement, and that it is the basis for social giving, and how the role of the mother serves as a solid pillar of family cohesion, and what the values of cohesion are in Qatari society.

They also discussed the effective ways to confront targeting and prevent disintegration, and the factors for promoting the family in light of these increasing challenges.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Family Counselling Centre (Wefaq), the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), and the Police Academy participated in the symposium.