Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates 7Th Edition Of Promising Awards At CSOI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 28th December: In a grand ceremony held at the Civil Services Officerï¿1⁄2s Institute (CSOI), the much-anticipated seventh edition of the Promising Awards was inaugurated by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts.



Expressing his heartfelt congratulations to the entire organizing team, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the need for collective efforts to contribute to the progress of the nation. He urged individuals to step out of their comfort zones and actively engage in endeavours that make India a better place to live. Acknowledging the significance of recognizing contributions to society, Dr. Marwah commended Prerna Singh, the President of the Promising Indian Society, for selecting noteworthy individuals for the prestigious awards.



During the ceremony, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honored with a memento by Prerna Singh, symbolizing appreciation for his outstanding contributions. Subsequently, Dr. Marwah was entrusted with the honor of presenting the remaining awards to distinguished individuals who had been carefully selected by the jury for their exemplary achievements.



The Promising Indian Conclave and Awards, now in its seventh edition, serves as a beacon for acknowledging exceptional accomplishments by individuals of Indian origin globally. The event brought together some of the most influential Indian minds in New Delhi, providing an exclusive platform for meaningful interactions, discussions, and networking opportunities across a wide spectrum of subjects.



In her opening remarks, Prerna Singh highlighted the significance of the Promising Awards as a premier accolade in India, recognizing and celebrating the outstanding achievements of individuals who have made a notable impact on society.



The event proved to be a confluence of excellence, bringing together visionaries and achievers to inspire a collective pursuit of progress and positive change.





