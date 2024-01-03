Igniting West Bank, Lebanon Is Goal Of Israeli Government's Extremism Agenda, Says FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, said that igniting the West Bank and Lebanon is the purpose of the Israeli government's extremist agenda, which continues to destroy Gaza in order to prolong the life of its political leadership and drag the West into a regional war."Israel's crimes in Palestine and Lebanon are a translation of this agenda that carries out killing and destruction," Safadi said in a post on his official X account on Wednesday."Everyone will pay the price for breaking international law and failing to prevent extremism," the Foreign Minister concluded.