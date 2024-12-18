BKN301 Reveals Advancement Plans For 2025 With Focus On AI And Global Expansion

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) BKN301 Group, a London-based Banking-as-a-Service provider dedicated to empowering the industry, revealed its ambitious strategic plans for 2025. These plans include: To establish itself as a global operator and to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its innovative BaaS Orchestrator solution. This move is expected to enhance efficiency across its offerings, solidifying the Group's leading position in the fintech industry.











As part of this new journey, BKN301 Group recently attended the MENA Fintech Festival 2024 in Qatar to set the stage for its future global expansion. The event provided a valuable occasion for the Group to engage with key stakeholders, explore partnership opportunities in both regional and international markets and highlight its modular Banking-as-a-Service platform, BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator.

BKN301's BaaS Orchestrator platform, designed for traditional banks, fintech, neobanks, and digital banks, has been continually offering robust capabilities, including core banking, payment processing, digital wallet and card issuing, API decoupling, cross-border services and open banking. With the integration of AI, the platform will now offer advanced features in data analysis and fraud detection, making it a transformative solution for financial institutions worldwide.





Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO at BKN301 Group said:“The MENA Fintech Festival provided an excellent opportunity to showcase how our BaaS Orchestrator can drive operational efficiency and cost savings for financial institutions. Additionally, we explore the broader applicability of our services across regional and international markets, reflecting our ambition to broaden our horizons and cater to global audience”.

Muccioli added:“The financial landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by payment processors, fintechs, and AI-powered solutions reshaping domestic and global markets. AI-ready infrastructure enhances data management with unmatched agility and scalability. To stay competitive and lead innovation, we are integrating AI into our platform to handle diverse data efficiently and drive growth”.

The AI in Fintech market is projected to grow rapidly, from USD 14.79 billion in 2024 to USD 43.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.82%. Likewise, the MENA Fintech market is expected to expand from USD 1.51 billion to USD 2.40 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.71%. With over 250 fintech startups in the region and the potential for more than 45 fintech unicorns by 2030, the MENA region is becoming a key player in the global fintech landscape. These trends reflect the region's growing entrepreneurial spirit and the increasing role of fintech in addressing local financial challenges. Amid this evolving market, BKN301's continued focus on integrating advanced technologies into its solutions ensures that it meets the growing demand for smarter, more efficient financial services, reinforcing its commitment to driving financial innovation globally.

Concluding a milestone year, in line with its innovation-driven approach, BKN301, in partnership with Finastra, recently won the Most Innovative Cloud Deployment award for Best Tools and Practices at the sixth edition of the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards. This accolade reflects the Group's ongoing efforts to shape the future of global financial services through cutting-edge technology.

About BKN301:

The BKN301 Group is a London-based Banking-as-a-Service technology provider dedicated to empowering the financial industry with the innovative and scalable BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator platform. This comprehensive solution offers capabilities such as core banking, payment processing, digital wallet and card issuing, API decoupling, cross-border services, open banking, AI, while seamlessly integrating with third-party systems. By redesigning the BaaS approach, BKN301 enables traditional banks, fintechs, neobanks, and digital banks, including blockchain banking and token platforms-to seamlessly integrate secure and scalable solutions into their offerings, driving growth and facilitating new market expansion. Since launching in 2021, BKN301 Group has established a global presence in EMEA, reflecting its commitment to transforming financial landscapes worldwide.