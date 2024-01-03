Azizi Developments Announces 8,834 Units Sold In 2023 With 6,069 Scheduled Completions In 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is closing 2023 on a high note, having completed 7,699 units, and having sold 8,834 homes, translating to a 16.5% increase in sales compared to the year prior. Azizi has already committed to deliver 6,069 residences across 22 buildings in Dubai in 2024, including 19 buildings in Riviera, Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City, Pearl, and Creek Views II.

In 2023, Azizi has developed a total of over 3.8 million square feet of built-up area across more than 162 floors, with over 204,600 cubic meters of concrete having been poured and more than 30.1 million manhours having been put in.

This year, the developer has launched Azizi Venice, its Venetian-inspired waterfront lifestyle community set entirely within a swimmable crystal-blue water lagoon in the rapidly growing Dubai South, as well as several new buildings in the fourth phase of Riviera in MBR City. Azizi has also celebrated the handovers of Berton, a well-connected residential development strategically located in Al Furjan, Azizi Amber, and over 40 buildings in Riviera.

In 2023, the developer has also received the prestigious 'Middle East Property Developer of The Year' Award during the 10th Property Consultants and Developers Summit. Moreover, Azizi announced its AED 60 billion hospitality investment plan through the launch of 50 upmarket luxury hotels and resorts and a seven-star prestigious hotel in Dubai.

Commenting on the year's accomplishments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said:“2023 has been an exceptionally good and healthy year for us as a developer, our stakeholders, and the UAE real estate sector as a whole. Marked by outstanding construction quality and speed, a surging demand from international investors that translates into a pronounced uptick in sales, and our launch of Azizi Venice, this year certainly is one to remember. We now look forward to the over-6,000 completions scheduled for 2024, and will remain steadfast in our mission of enriching lives and catalysing the UAE's real estate sector, hand in hand with our stakeholders whom we thank for helping us turn our projects from conceptualization to reality.”

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE's second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.