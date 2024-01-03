(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Fall/Winter 2023 Miu Miu Eyewear Collection







The new Fall/Winter

2023

Miu

Miu

eyewear

collection

reflects

Miu

Miu's ever-evolving brand identity, interpreting bold femininity with cutting-edge details and shapes eyewear presented at

the

Fall/Winter 2023

fashion show

embodies the refinement of a classic style, rediscovering the essence of timeless designs revisited in sophisticated new versions.



The styles from the new Fall/Winter 2023 sunglasses collection reinterpret the brand's stylistic codes with modern, ultra-glamorous constructions characterized by sophisticated nuances new optical offer from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection interprets an appealing design with an edgy attitude. Thick profiles highlight geometric shapes, while the Miu Miu vertical logo is toned down yet maintains its iconic character.



SMU04Z



Unveiled for the first time at the Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show, the new Miu Regard sunglasses express a sophisticated attitude.

The acetate frame is characterized by an oval design with sleek profiles and ultra-flat lenses highlighting its extremely lightweight feel. The color range includes tones of Black, Talc and Honey Tortoise, matched with lenses in classic or feminine nuances, also available in a Blue-Light Blocking version.



SMU50Z



These sunglasses from the new Fall/Winter 2023 Miu Miu collection interpret modern femininity. The wraparound frame is characterized by rimless lenses enriched by a clean-cut metal bar design that defines the upper front profile.

Refined slim temples are decorated with the iconic Miu Miu vertical logo. Presented in nuances of Gold, Pale Gold, Silver and Black, paired with a variety of lenses in classic solid hues, as well as in shaded and mirrored options.





SMU03Z



Feminine and contemporary, the new sunglasses from the Fall/Winter 2023 Miu Miu collection feature an acetate frame with a cat-eye design enhanced by definite lines and stylish graduated shading.

The bold temples are personalized by Miu

Miu's vertical logo.

Presented in new striped colorways in tones of Tobacco, Garnet and Ivy, as well as in more classic shades of Black, Talc and Honey Tortoise.



