2024 Predictions from Former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Board Member of IKAR Holdings

H.E. Prof Hassan Diab, a distinguished board member of British IKAR Holdings, and Chairman of its IKONIC Education Holding, predicts exclusive insights and predictions for the upcoming year.



*IKAR Holdings: One of the fastest growing group in Europe in 2023*



In the rearview mirror of 2023, IKAR Holdings emerges as a standout company, catching the attention of investors and industry observers alike. The company's notable achievements in various industries set the stage for an intriguing year ahead.



*Educational Opportunities in 2024*



Highlighting the potential in the education sector, Hassan Diab, a globally renowned academician, advocates for informed investment decisions in 2024. Recognizing the persistent demand for quality education, he urges investors to assess trends, embrace technological integration, and explore innovative approaches within the sector.



Reinventing Conventional Educational Programs:



The foundation of upskilling rests upon the pillars of innovative and responsive educational programs. Conventional models, while valuable, may no longer suffice. We stand at the precipice of an educational revolution, where reinvention is not just desirable but imperative. This involves the integration of cutting-edge technologies, embracing new pedagogical approaches, and a commitment to personalized learning experiences. By reinventing our educational programs, we empower individuals to thrive in the face of uncertainty and contribute meaningfully to strategic objectives.



Bridging the Gap between Education and Industry:



To truly enable strategies through upskilling, we must bridge the gap between educational institutions and industries. Collaboration between academia and the corporate world is not a luxury but a necessity. By fostering partnerships, we ensure that educational programs align with the needs of the workforce.



This symbiotic relationship creates a talent pool that is not only well-prepared for the demands of industry but also capable of driving strategic initiatives forward.



Cultivating a Culture of Continuous Learning:



Up-skilling is not a one-time event but a lifelong journey. Cultivating a culture of continuous learning is pivotal. This involves instilling a mindset that values curiosity, embraces change, and views challenges as opportunities for growth. Educational programs must be designed

with this in mind, promoting a love for learning that extends far beyond traditional academic settings.



Technology as an Enabler:



Technology serves as a powerful enabler in the realm of upskilling and educational reinvention. From online learning platforms to immersive technologies, we have a vast array of tools at our disposal. Embracing these technologies not only enhances the learning experience but also expands access to education, making upskilling opportunities more inclusive and widely available.



In conclusion, the intersection of upskilling human capital and reinventing educational programs is where strategy finds its most potent ally.

As we embark on this transformative journey, we have to remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering individuals, fostering innovation, and realizing strategic objectives through the dynamic synergy of education and skills development.



As the financial world eagerly awaits the unfolding of 2024, Hassan Diab's predictions offer valuable insights for investors navigating the dynamic landscape of global investments in particular in the education industry, which reflects one of the core business interests of IKAR Holdings within its overall portfolio.



IKAR’s Education Holding is geographically focusing on bridging the western world with emerging countries especially in Saudi Arabia and the Mena region and currently in the process to establishing its own online University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



IKAR Holdings is a multifaceted group company based in London, comprising over 40 entities operating across 14 diverse sectors, including energy, aviation, construction, tourism, technology, education, and healthcare.



